An Australian-Funded Ebola Treatment Centre Is Opening In Three Weeks

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop addresses United Nations. Photo: Getty Images

An Australian-funded medical centre to treat Ebola patients will open in Sierra Leone in the next three weeks, with as many as 100 Australian doctors preparing for their first patients starting December 9.

Once construction is complete later this month, Aspen Medical will open in a 100-bed British military field hospital in the infected region.

Doctors working in the centre will rotate on a maximum deployment period of three months, ending with a 21-day quarantine, reports Sky News.

The centre was awarded $20 million in federal funding earlier this month.

Overnight, at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, chairperson and Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop said she was concerned the spread of the disease threatens global security.

“The Security Council reiterates its grave concern about the unprecedented extent of the Ebola outbreak in Africa, which constitutes a threat to international peace and security,” she said, and “about the detrimental effect of the isolation of the affected countries as a result of trade and travel restrictions imposed on and to affected countries.”

Just last month Australia closed borders to Ebola-affected countries, with immigration minister Scott Morrison saying this includes the country’s immigration program and humanitarian intake.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.