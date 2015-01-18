An Australian Financial Worker Suspected Of Embezzling $7 Million Has Been Found In LA

Photo: Getty

A three-year manhunt for a man who stole more than $7 million dollars from his former company epay, has finally been caught in Los Angeles with the help of NSW Police, the FBI and Fraud Risk Management Service.

Police allege 38-year-old Graham Boatwright swindled the money from the company, which provides electronic payment services, while he was head of its finances and payroll division.

Boatwright is believed to have transferred cheques and electronic payments directly into his personal account by getting an authorised signatory to approve the payment to regular suppliers but would swap the supplier’s details with his own before the transaction.

The money is believed to have funded Boatwright’s gambling addiction, which saw him lose more than $5 million between June 7 and November 5 and then flee the country to the US.

Yesterday Boatwright arrived back in Sydney escorted by police officers.

He was refused bail at Parramatta Bail Court and charged with nine counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He is expected to next appear before Central Local Court in late January.

In a statement via Medianet epay said:

epay Australia is pleased to hear of the arrest and impending court appearance of Mr Jason Graham Boatwright, who abused his senior position in the Finance Department of our company to commit the embezzlement leading to his arrest. The events giving rise to his arrest occurred three years ago and the loss to epay Australia was fully insured. We congratulate the U.S. FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Australian police who cooperated in this case and look forward to providing any assistance we can in the prosecution of Mr. Boatwright.

Should you or someone you know have a gambling addiction, free call Gambling Help on

1800 858 858 or visit the website.

