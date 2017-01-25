An Australian fast bowler is in hospital for a skull fracture and brain bleed

Joe Mennie of Australia is congratulated by team mates after he took his first test wicket, that of Temba Bavuma of South Africa during day three of the Second Test match between Australia and South Africa at Blundstone Arena on November 14, 2016 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Sydney Sixers and Australian Test bowler Joe Mennie has been admitted to hospital for the second time in 24 hours for a head injury suffered at training on Monday.

Mennie was bowling in the practice nets in Brisbane when English import Michael Lumb hit a ball back that struck the pace bowler on the side of the head.

He was immediately taken to hospital for a check-up on Monday and was later discharged, but was sent back to hospital today.

“Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed,” Cricket Australia chief medical officer Dr John Orchard said on the Big Bash League website.

“As a precautionary measure, Joe has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action.”

Orchard added that Mennie is “feeling well” and that surgery will likely not be required.

Mennie, who played for NSW in junior levels before representing South Australia in first-class cricket, was selected in the Australian team for the Hobart test against South Africa this summer. He was the leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield last season, taking 51 wickets at an average of 21.21.

The Sydney Sixers have been preparing for its Big Bash League semi-final against Brisbane Heat, to be held tonight. The winner will meet Perth Scorchers in the final on Saturday.

Sixers captain Brad Haddin told Sky Sports Radio yesterday that the accident was “pretty scary” but he believed Mennie would be fine and be available for selection. Mennie was later omitted from tonight’s team, according to Fairfax Media.

