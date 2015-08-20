An Australian distillery made two bottles of $10,000 whisky - and they both sold on the day it was released

The $10,000 Tasmanian whisky

If you’re looking for a birthday present for that hard-to-buy-for billionaire friend, a Tasmanian whisky distillery may have the solution.

Sullivan’s Cove in Cambridge, near Hobart airport, made two bottles of Australia’s most expensive whisky, at $10,000 each.

The bad news is both botttles sold when it was released on Monday.

Malt master Bert Cason from Sullivan’s Cove said one went to an Australian buyer at the cellar door and he had an extremely lucky break.

“The first guy in the queue was from Germany, but his credit card failed, so the next guy bought it,” he said.

The other bottle went to Dan Murphy’s in Sydney and Cason said there was no shortage of people queuing up to buy it.

So what did they get for their $10,000?

The Sullivans Cove Manifesto is made from extremely rare French oak single malt from the distillery’s top awarded casks, including French Oak HH0525 – the World’s Best Single Malt Whisky; French Oak HH0390 – the Best Australian Single Malt 2015 and French Oak HH0509, which scored 96.5/100 Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2013.

It’s bottled in 6kg decanters hand-made by Tasmanian glass sculptors Anne Clifton and Peter Bowles, with a specially blown glass “spirit thief”, a hand-moulded “travel” stopper made from Tasmanian Huon pine and Portuguese cork and a matching glass stopper for everyday use.

The decanter is housed in a Huon pine case lined with doeskin.

Cason said they wanted to create something special to celebrate the critical success the distillery has enjoyed in recent years

“Using whisky from our top awarded casks plus some of our finest unreleased casks, we’ve created a malt that stands head and shoulders above the rest and promises the connoisseur the treat of a lifetime, not to mention a slice of whisky history,” he said

He’s now working on Version 2 for 2016. Form an orderly queue.

You’ll find more on Sullivans Cove here.

