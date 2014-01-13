An Australian Customs Plane Completed Its First Whaling Observation Flight

Photo: Sea Shepherd Australia

Conversation group Sea Shepherd says an Australian customs plane will do little to prevent whales being killed in the Southern Ocean, after the aircraft completed its first observation flight.

According to an ABC News report Australian environment minister Greg Hunt confirmed the plane completed its fist flyover to monitor the Japanese whaling fleet.

Captain Peter Hammarstedt, who is in command of the Sea Shepherd ship Bob Barker, said the plane circled for around ten minutes though did not make radio contact with his vessel.

“I don’t foresee that plane capturing anything different than the type of footage Sea Shepherd’s already delivered to the world media one week ago of four dead minke whales in the Southern Ocean whale sanctuary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sea Shepherd claims Hunt called the Japanese authorities and told them to keep whaling boats out of protected territory, after reports the Yushin Maru No. 3 was about enter Australian waters. Hunt’s office declined to comment on the claims.

