An Australian Cricketer Injured His Teammate With This Worst High Five Ever

Here’s more proof that white men can’t high five:

That’s Australian bowler James Faulkner’s attempt on wicketkeeper Brad Haddin last night after his team’s 72-run win over India in a one-day international.

Haddin received treatment, but could only keep for one more delivery before leaving the field with a visibly red eye.

Opening batsman Phil Hughes was forced to don the keeping gloves for the next 22 overs.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.