An Australian Corporate Travel Company Has Added A US Navy Admiral To Its Board

He won’t stop the boats… retired US Admiral Robert Natter has joined the board of Australian travel company CTM. Photo; supplied

ASX-listed corporate travel specialist CTM added some fire power to its board this week, appointing retired US Navy Admiral Robert J Natter as an independent Non-Executive Director.

The 19-year-old, Australian-based company has been pushing hard for international market share, especially in America where it has five offices and a revenue target of $300 million just 18 months after it tackled the US market by acquiring two travel companies: R&A Travel Inc. and last year TravelCorp.

Admiral Natter, who was Commander in Chief of the US Atlantic Fleet and First Commander of US Fleet Forces Command, retired from active military service a decade ago and has since served on a number of US Boards and Advisory panels in both the corporate and government fields.

Last financial year Corporate Travel Management posted nearly $900 million in revenue.

