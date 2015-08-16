An Australian comedian mocked celebrity 'selfies' and the results are hilarious

Celebrity is an easy target for parody, but you still have to hit the target.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber is the latest to jump on the bandwagon after posting hilarious celebrity selfie parodies on Instagram.

The series sees her recreating Gisele Bündchen’s hair flip, imitating Miranda Kerr eating junk food and lying in a pile of dirt in a Kim Kardashian-inspired fashion shoot.

“People are so obsessed with celebrities and celebrities seem to be so obsessed with portraying everyday people,” Barber told the ABC.

“I thought, right, if this is what everyone does — challenge accepted.

“From hailing a cab like J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez] to beachside yoga sessions — I want to see if I can live like the privileged, rich and famous.”

Barber is now using the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted on Twitter to encourage others to take on the celebrity challenge.

Here are her some of her parodies below.

Cutting edge #celestechallengeaccepted #justinbieber #nailedit #funny @dailymail Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 15. Aug 2015 um 2:42 Uhr

I love pretending to eat what I want so my fans can feel even worse about themselves. #celestechallengeaccepted #nailedit #funny #funnywomen #thefatjewish Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jul 2015 um 17:03 Uhr

Wednesday morning motivation #celestechallengeaccepted #serena #womenareawesome #funny #brave #nailedit #stretch Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 11. Aug 2015 um 15:11 Uhr

Life is so fun with a wind machine/husbands air compressor #celestechallengeaccepted #parishilton #funny #funnywomen Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 21. Jan 2015 um 22:19 Uhr

@giseleofficial and I live the same glamorous life. #celestechallengeaccepted #challengeaccepted #funnywomen #funny #nailedit #gisele @thefatjewish @emrusciano Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 9. Feb 2015 um 17:57 Uhr

Im so fucking sexy when I'm tired. #celestechallengeaccepted #funnywomen #kimkardashian #pjs #sleepy #bedtime #sexonlegs Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 21. Jul 2015 um 16:16 Uhr

Weekend inspiration #Celestechallengeaccepted #miranderkerr #nailedit #truth#funny #inspiration #instaquotes Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 14. Aug 2015 um 17:22 Uhr

Thanks for the #challenge @madeleine_perry. Can you see my husband #creeping in the background?!?! @that88username #lucyhale #celestechallengeaccepted #funny #funnywomen #nailedit Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 12. Aug 2015 um 19:28 Uhr

Ein von Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) gepostetes Foto am 14. Aug 2015 um 20:06 Uhr

