An Australian comedian mocked celebrity 'selfies' and the results are hilarious

Celebrity is an easy target for parody, but you still have to hit the target.
Australian comedian Celeste Barber is the latest to jump on the bandwagon after posting hilarious celebrity selfie parodies on Instagram.
The series sees her recreating Gisele Bündchen’s hair flip, imitating Miranda Kerr eating junk food and lying in a pile of dirt in a Kim Kardashian-inspired fashion shoot.
“People are so obsessed with celebrities and celebrities seem to be so obsessed with portraying everyday people,” Barber told the ABC.
“I thought, right, if this is what everyone does — challenge accepted.
“From hailing a cab like J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez] to beachside yoga sessions — I want to see if I can live like the privileged, rich and famous.”
Barber is now using the hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted on Twitter to encourage others to take on the celebrity challenge.
Here are her some of her parodies below.
