An Australian built a giant Christmas tree out of beer cans

Wesley Boyd and his 4.4 metre high Christmas tree made entirely from VB beer cans. Photo: Supplied

Australian man Wesley Boyd has brought a little bit of Christmas cheer to bogans everywhere – constructing a tree made completely out of VB cans in support of the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Boyd, from Perth, said he came up with the idea for the VB tree when he began missing his late mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“I wanted to support [the fight against] Alzheimer’s, because I’ve seen it and it’s horrible,” he said.

Boyd said he would be turning the decorative lights on for the first time on Thursday evening, and said he would be putting out tins for spectators to donate.

The tree is made of 2536 cans, is 4.4 metres high and two metres wide,” he said.

It even has a VB Santa at the top. Photo: Supplied

“It’s my second time [building it], and it’s built with silicone sealants.”

Boyd said he also had some help from his friends when building the structure.

“A few of my mates love drinking VBs, so when they bring their own drinks over, we all keep the cans,” he said.

Boyd said it took 14 months, a bit of stress but a lot of fun to build the whole structure.

