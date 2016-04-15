An Australian barley is helping make the first gluten-free beer brewed under the German Beer Purity law

Photo: Getty Images.

German beer brewing company Radeberger is using a barley developed by scientists in Australia to make the the world’s first commercially produced gluten-free beer.

Kebari barley was used to make the beer, Pionier, the first such brew under the German Beer Purity law Reinheitsgebot.

This is good news for people with coeliac disease who stomachs are intolerant to gluten, a type of protein found in grains.

“Using conventional breeding we’ve reduced the gluten levels to 10,000 times less than regular barley which more than meets the World Health Organization’s recommendation for calling a grain gluten-free,” says CSIRO principal research scientist Dr Crispin Howitt.

The CSIRO is working on a hull-less version of Kebari for breakfast cereals, soup, pasta and flatbreads, the next generation of gluten free products.

The Pionier beer is only available in Germany but the CSIRO is exploring opportunities with Australian brewers to develop a local brew using Kebari barley.

