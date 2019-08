Top Impressions Bakery in Sydney, Australia, makes a unique Matcha croissant. The bakery infuses hot dough with green tea in addition to squirting Matcha Creme Patisserie into the center.

Story by Eloise Kirn and editing by Benjamin Nigh

