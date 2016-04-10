An Australian artist has made $100,000 after telling Kanye West to buy one of his artworks

The mural by Scott Marsh on Teggs Lane, Chippendale, Sydney. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Australian artist Scott Marsh has made $100,000 after selling a buff print of his infamous mural of Kayne West kissing himself.

The huge “Kayne Loves Kayne” mural was originally seen in the laneway of Sydney’s Chippendale area.

Since then, it has drawn large numbers of people to the area even reportedly catching the eye of Kanye West himself.

According to the ABC, Marsh was contacted by a member from West’s management who offered him a “pretty decent chunk of money” to erase the painting of West.

Marsh responded by releasing a one-off buff print of a Kayne kissing artwork telling the ABC: “It’s an open invitation to Kanye. If he buys that print then I’ll paint over the mural.”

Here is the original mural:

And the buff print version:

The artwork has reportedly been sold since it was released late March, but it is unclear whether the buyer was by West himself.

Since news of the sale, Marsh has taken to his Instagram to celebrate saying that he would be at the Lord Gladstone “drinking from the topshelf”.

The neighbourhood is also home to other controversial artworks including a nude mural of Kim Kardashian.

A mural of Kim Kardashian by artist Lushsux near the Marsh mural in Sydney. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.