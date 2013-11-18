An Australian Ad Exec Has Been Shot Dead By Thieves In Kenya

A Nairobi police officer. Picture: Getty Images

Australian advertising executive Patrick John Richer, 39, was shot dead in Kenya yesterday during a robbery.

Richer, the creative director at international agency Tbwa Flame Tree Advertising, was shot twice at point blank range when his house was raided.

He had been living in the house in the Runda estate, Nairobi, with his wife of five years Lesili since September.

The thieves took a TV set and “other electronics”, according to Kenyan news service Standard Digital.

No arrest has been made so far.

