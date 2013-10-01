An Australian Accountant Who Worked At PwC And KPMG Has Been Jailed For Aiding Al Qaeda

Photo: Getty/Marco Di Lauro

An Australian accountant who grew up in Adelaide has been jailed for 18 years by a US court for aiding the terrorist group Al Qaeda.

Sabirhan Hasanoff, 37 conducted surveillance of the New York Stock Exchange and exchanged emails in the hope of fighting for the group.

“I’m very sorry for my conduct,” the dual US-Australian citizen said in his sentencing hearing in the US District Court in Manhattan, according to The ABC.

“I should have known better, and I don’t have any excuses.”

Hasanoff was born in China before moving to Adelaide when he was a child. He worked at accounting firms KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York.

