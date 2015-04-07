An Australia-China research partnership has found a promising drug for Alzheimer's Disease

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 18: Nurse Doret Kohl (standing) offers coffee for the day guests during the breakfast in the geriatric day care facility of the German Red Cross (DRK, or Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) at Villa Albrecht on March 18, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. A great number of senior Citzens struggle with various forms of dementia at Villa Albrecht. The German Red Cross dates its origin back to 1863 with the founding of the Wuerttembergischer Sanitaetsverein, a medical association that provided care to wounded soldiers. Today the German Red Cross has four million members nationwide and is active in international aid and social care. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Adelaide and Chinese scientists have discovered a drug which shows promising results treating Alzheimer’s Disease.

University of South Australia scientists and colleagues from Third Military Medical University in Chongqing, China, found the drug Edaravone can alleviate the progressive mental deterioration of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The discovery was announced in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

Edaravone is available only in some Asian countries for the treatment of the most common type of stoke caused by blood clots.

Lead researcher Professor Xin-Fu Zhou, the University of South Australia’s Research Chair in Neurosciences, says Edaravone can alleviate Alzheimer’s and improve learning and memory in a mouse model of the disease.

Prof Zhou says Edaravone is a free radical scavenger which suppresses oxidative stress which is a main cause of brain degeneration.

The researchers stress Edaravone should not be used before clinical trials are undertaken.

