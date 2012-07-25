Malaysia: An Attractive Destination for Holidays And Gigantic IPOs

Many Western investors would likely have little trouble naming this year’s biggest initial public offering in the U.S., but they probably don’t know that two of the top three global IPOs so far this year have been in an nation probably better known as a holiday destination than an investment one.



That country is Malaysia, where an interesting story has been unfolding in the IPO market. This year’s IPO calendar has included two companies which both received strong investment commitments that launched them into the top three of the world’s largest new offerings of this year.

This popularity of Malaysia’s IPO market is a testament to its domestic liquidity in my opinion, and it has kept our analysts on the ground rather busy! While foreign participation in Malaysia’s market has been modest, I think these IPOs in the midst of global market uncertainty have piqued investor interest in this often-overlooked country. The level of investor participation, whether foreign or domestic, is a function of perceived value, growth potential and expectation of returns versus other investment alternatives. If Malaysia can deliver on its promised economic reforms, I think chances are good that foreign investors could embrace equities there.

Of course, demand for new issues will vary depending on the value and attractiveness of each individual company to be listed, but given the outcomes and subscription levels of the past few deals, it would appear that demand is more than adequate. In general, new IPOs have been listed at big premium valuations in Malaysia, beyond what one might normally expect had they been listed elsewhere. While this is beneficial to the company and original shareholders, inflated levels could be a concern for the investing public, as they might not be sustainable in the long-term. Here at Templeton, we are bottom-up up investors. Ultimately it is earnings that will drive how we value a company, a conclusion we draw on a case-by-case basis.

In times of economic turbulence like we have seen in the past few months, Malaysia has stood out to many investors as an attractive investment destination. In contrast to many developed nations in the throes of debt crises, Malaysia is running current account surpluses, with reserves reaching over US$130 billion.1 While the total government (public) debt-to-GDP ratio has risen this past year to above 50% – a trend that concerns us – its total external debt-to-GDP ratio (that owed to foreign creditors) stands near 30%, reasonable in our view. (The U.S. external debt-to-GDP is more than 90%, for example.2) Malaysia’s high domestic savings rate is an asset, and we view the national balance sheet as strong overall. Like many nations this year, growth is expected to slip a bit, with the IMF forecasting GDP at 4.4% vs. 5.1% in 2011, although this rate still would outpace many economies, especially in the developed world. While not without challenges, Malaysia has generally been reaping the benefits of financial prudence in the wake of the 1998 Asian financial crisis and there is reason to believe growth could continue to rebound longer term.

To me, the potential for Malaysia’s growth appears obvious. It has a young, growing population (the median age is 26.83) and it has been a prime beneficiary of a bullish commodity cycle in recent years. Malaysia is a net exporter of oil and gas, and is one of the world’s top three producers of palm oil and rubber. The sustained rise in agricultural commodity prices has raised income levels in its rural communities, and liquidity in its banking system remains high. These elements paint a hopeful picture for strong potential consumption growth and the capacity for both public and private sector reinvestment in the Malaysian economy.