REPORT: An asylum seeker boat has been spotted off Western Australia

Suspected asylum seekers arrive at Christmas Island. File Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are scrambling to intercept a suspected asylum seeker vessel off Dampier on Western Australia’s North West.

The police boat Delphinus is on its way to check the sighting.

The ABC reports the vessel was spotted by crew members from a tanker early this morning about 140 km off the coast.

WA police confirmed that its boat was assisting Border Force.

However, a spokesman said: “This type of incident would not be under the control of WA Police, therefore we would not be able to comment.”

A spokesperson for the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Peter Dutton, said: “We do not comment on operational matters.”

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority also would not comment.

The last asylum seeker vessel to arrive in Australian waters, according to Operation Sovereign Borders, was in July 2014.

