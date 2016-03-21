A tech startup, which is building 1 terabyte smartphones, just nabbed a major Intel exec board member

Photo: Getty Images

David Perlmutter, the former executive vice president and general manager of Intel Architecture Group, and chief product officer of Intel has joined the board of soon-to-be listed tech company Weebit Nano.

Perlmutter will join the board as a non-executive director, effective April 1, 2016.

“WeeBit Nano’s technology has great potential, with opportunities in various categories: the low-power and high-density potential allows it to be a major game-changer in growing parts of the digital revolution,” he said.

“What I bring [to WeeBit Nano] is a deep knowledge and experience in the semiconductor industry, that spans across many aspects, from watching over complexity, advising management, connections and help in strategy creation,” Perlmutter added.

Weebit Nano’s latest board member, David Perlmutter

The Israelli tech startup is currently in the middle of a reverse takeover with Australian mining company Radar Iron who is acquiring 100% of the company. Currently the global market for flash storage is worth $US38 billion annually.

The technology being developed by Weebit Nano has the potential to become the next big thing in computer storage for smaller devices such as smartphones. It’s called “nano-porous Si ReRAM” and has a filament size of less than 5 nanometres in scale. This allows much higher storage capacities in much smaller spaces.

WeeBit Nano founder James Tour said that flash memory has hit its ceiling and to give devices more memory, a new technology is needed, with ReRAM expected to be the answer.

“So for ‘more memory’ per device (say a smartphone), we need a new technology. You like taking pictures and movies on your phone? People have an insatiable desire for memory,” he said.

Today, devices such as the iPhone have a maximum storage capacity of 128GB due to constraints of flash storage, WeeBit Nano is hoping that its technology will allow phones to have capacities of 1 terabyte without an increase of device size.

Another big opportunity for the technology is in space, where due to the small filament size, the storage is able to be much more durable. It’s already been tested on the International Space Station for 2 years, where after exposure to harsh cosmic rays and radioactive solar, it was still functioning exactly the same.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.