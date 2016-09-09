An ASX-listed startup has passed a 'critical step' in the race for a 1TB phone

Weebit Nano technology sent to space. Photo: supplied.

ASX-listed company Weebit Nano has signed a development deal with a French research institute in its mission to break the 1-terabyte barrier for mobile phone storage.

Flash technology, which most current smartphones use, have a scaling limit of 128GB. Weebit is developing Resistive RAM (ReRAM), which it hopes will become the next standard for storage — going well past 1TB.

Weebit announced Thursday that its new contract with Leti, a microelectronics research organisation, as a “critical step” towards achieving that goal.

“This collaboration marks the recognition of Weebit as a credible player in the memory space,” said Weebit chief executive Yossi Keret.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Leti, which will greatly enhance our competitive advantage utilising our silicon-oxide memory know-how and patents.”

The Israeli company was originally founded in 2014 based on technology created by Professor James Tour at Rice University in Houston, Texas in the United States. Last month’s reverse listing on the ASX through Radar Iron raised $5.04 million.

“The ASX is the eighth largest exchange in world. Weebit’s offer is unique in this market. In the US there are many tech plays in hardware. It is easier to attract investor attention here on the ASX,” said Keret.

“The money raised is going to be used for development of our 40-nanometre Bit Cell plus array. Professor James Tour has demonstrated a proof-of-concept in his laboratory in Rice University [at] a university scale demonstrating the great performance of Silicon Oxide ReRAM device.

The next phase is creating an industrialised prototype scaled to 40-nanometre, which can be later integrated into any advanced microcontroller as an embedded memory, or can be used as a standalone memory device which we all use in our cell phones, computers or data storage devices.”

Former Intel veteran David Perlmutter, who is overseeing Weebit as chairman, said the Leti deal is not just recognition but “gives us a push to get it to a mature and manufacturable phase – a phase where many technology companies fail”.

Tour remains with the company as chief scientific advisor.

