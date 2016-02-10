An astronaut just posted this cool timelapse of lightning strikes from space

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Tim Peake/ Twitter.

British astronaut Tim Peake has posted a stunning timelapse, shot from the International Space Station, of a lightning storm passing over earth.

Peake, who embarked on his “Principia” mission in December to maintain the ISS’ weightless research lab, has shared many similar videos during his trip.

Here’s another.

His videos haven’t all been of Earth.

In January he also gave his followers an insight into how to cook scrambled eggs in space. And it’s pretty nifty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.