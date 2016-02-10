An astronaut just posted this cool timelapse of lightning strikes from space

British astronaut Tim Peake has posted a stunning timelapse, shot from the International Space Station, of a lightning storm passing over earth.

Amazing how much lightning can strike our planet in a short time #Principia #timelapsehttps://t.co/XijV5E1pI0 — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) February 9, 2016

Peake, who embarked on his “Principia” mission in December to maintain the ISS’ weightless research lab, has shared many similar videos during his trip.

Here’s another.

His videos haven’t all been of Earth.

In January he also gave his followers an insight into how to cook scrambled eggs in space. And it’s pretty nifty.

Not quite as good as at home, but they are definitely scrambled! Space scrambled eggs: https://t.co/t7UNio9knQhttps://t.co/7WZXF2RyIl — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) January 30, 2016

