An Astonishing Number Of People Have Already Visited Wal-Mart For Black Friday

Black Friday sales are well underway around the US, as many retailers opened their doors to customers on Thanksgiving evening.
Though it’s still relatively early in the day, Wal-Mart has announced some remarkable figures for shopper attendance so far.
According to Laura Phillips, senior VP of merchandising for Wal-Mart US, 22 million people have already visited Wal-Mart stores this Black Friday. “T
hat’s more than the number of people who visit Disneyland in an entire year,” the company noted.
(A relatively measly 16.3 million people visited the theme park in 2013).
Tablets, television sets, sheets, children’s apparel and video games were the top five categories this Black Friday, according to Wal-Mart.
The retailer has been particularly aggressive about promoting its Black Friday deals this year; US sales have remained relatively flat this year. The company recently instituted an official price-matching policy and invested in its online experience to lure shoppers away from the competition.
With those kinds of crowds showing up to shop on Black Friday, there were bound to be some scuffles. Here’s a look at the chaos inside one Wal-Mart as the sales began.
And the crowds elsewhere:
Walmart pic.twitter.com/xFWll1HbZi
— Russell Parker (@russell_parker) November 28, 2014
You could say Walmart is alittle crowded… #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/Yw6kYDyqdo
— B (@brandonterwege) November 28, 2014
Just arrived at #Maplewood #Walmart. We are inside. Wonder if they are going to #ShutItDown… pic.twitter.com/nj8NqWwdUe
— Keith Rose (@KWRose) November 28, 2014
Fun in Walmart pic.twitter.com/BTsCKJ9g8L
— Kristi Maher (@kristimaher_) November 28, 2014
Walmart be poppin pic.twitter.com/5rJ2VrShJi
— Mike The Big F (@MikeFernandez0) November 28, 2014
Never go to Walmart during Black Friday pic.twitter.com/Ynn1j3pbAY
— rileybronson (@rileybronson1) November 28, 2014
@xoxosteviee girl I’m still at Walmart . that’s just half
