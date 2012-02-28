An Asian Collector Just Dropped $49,000 On A Bottle Of Wine At Sotheby's

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Wine

After a lengthy bidding battle, Sotheby’s New York auctioned a Nebuchadnezzar (15L bottle) of Masseto 2007 for $49,000 at a New York auction over the weekend.The vintage wine is a rare find: it is one of the eight the Italian winery, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia ever produced, the auction house said.



CEO and President of Sotheby’s Wine Jamie Ritchie said in a statement Monday that the sale “confirmed it’s highly desirable status with bidders from Asia, Europe and the Americas” competing to win the coveted bottle, which went to a private Asian buyer in the end.

Sales of Masseto have increased steadily in the last decade–the latest statistics show the bottles’ value has risen by 322 per cent and have scored top ratings among Wine Spectator and Wine Advocate.

That is some crazy, expensive wine–hopefully it’s crazy, delicious too.

