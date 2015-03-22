An artist says anyone who wants to buy a gold Apple Watch is 'rich and evil'

San Francisco-based performance artist Qinmin Liu wants your gold Apple Watches for her latest project.

“If you own or plan to purchase a 18k gold apple watch, you are rich and evil,” Liu writes in a Google Form. “We are offering you one way out: donate to us.”

The 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition starts at $US10,000. The most expensive one, a 38-mm model that comes with a red buckle, costs $US17,000.

Liu says she hopes to receive 50 Apple Watches in either rose or yellow gold by June 1.

“As an artist, I think Apple is a phenomenon, and everyone is influenced by it. When I see people lineup and waiting for 8 hours to get a newest Apple product, I consider it a performance from my artistic perspective,” Liu said to Business Insider in an email. “To be honest, I don’t really care about Apple’s product, but I do care [about] the motivations & desires & curiosity that influence human beings’ actions.”

She said she has already received 27 commitments on her Google Form. There are 16 donors from the U.S., eight from China, and one each from India, South Korea, and North Korea, according to Liu.

“I hope that Bill Gates can donate to us,” she added. “He probably hates Apple Watch more than anyone, since he can’t make one. But he is very supportive to art. He can certainly fulfil all our needs of 50 Apple Watches.”

Liu is remaining mum on what exactly she plans to do with the Apple Watches.

“I will use human bodies and watches, so it will become an installation and performance piece,” she said to SFGate.

Liu appeared on the cover of SF Weekly’s Winter Arts issue in January. She is perhaps best known for protesting social media by walking around San Francisco covered in sticky rice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.