An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For PNG's Prime Minister

Arrest warrants have been issued for Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, as well as the Treasurer Don Polye and Finance Minister James Marape, after a fraud investigation involving one of the country’s largest law firms.

According to an ABC News report, O’Neill says he has taken out a stay order from the Committal Court against the warrant, on the grounds it was sought by an investigator who is not responsible for the case.

O’Neill alleges the Opposition Leader Belden Namah is using the police to sidestep process, in an attempt to get him before what he described as a “kangaroo court”.

According to the ABC report, the warrants were sought last November by an investigator with the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate. In October last year one of PNG’s largest law firms was charged with offences including conspiracy to defraud, stealing by false pretence and money laundering.

There is more here.

