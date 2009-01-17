Why Buy American? Chinese Crash Tests (VIDEO)

are still years away from zipping around the United States, but the fear mongering campaign against them has already begun. Exhibit A: The videos embedded below which show some unnamed Chinese cars folding like an accordion in crash tests.



Exhibit B: (via NPR):

Paul Eisenstein of TheCarConnection.com, says: “We saw some tests out of Europe just a few months ago where the Europeans ran a crash test, and [the Chinese] car folded up like an accordion…One of the comments made by an executive was, ‘Well, we sell our cars to people who drive safely.’ Well, I don’t think that’s going to fly or meet federal mandates in the U.S. or Europe.”

That last quote seems highly suspicious, but if that’s the attitude of Chinese executives then American automakers needn’t fear a Chinese insurgency.









