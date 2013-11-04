An Archaeologist Claims King Tutankhamun Was A Chariot-Driving Warrior Who Spontaneously Combusted

Picture: Wikipedia

Egypt’s most famous pharaoh Tutankhamun may have spontaneously combusted, new evidence reveals.

But unlike more controversial spontaneous human combustion claims throughout history, the Boy King may have died first in a chariot smash while leading an army into battle.

Channel 4 in the UK will air the startling new claims in a documentary, Tutankhamun: The Mystery of the Burnt Mummy, on Sunday.

The new work by Egyptologist Dr Chris Naunton delves back into the files the archaeologist who discovered Tut’s tomb in 1922, Howard Carter.

Naunton says the remains inside the sarcophagus were charred, suggesting some botched embalming work caused a chemical reaction between the embalming fluids.

“Despite all the attention Tut’s mummy has received over the years the full extent of its strange condition has largely been overlooked,” Dr Naunton told Radio Times.

“The charring and possibility that a botched mummification led the body spontaneously combusting shortly after burial was entirely unexpected, something of a revelation in fact.

Naunton also enlisted car crash investigators to simulate scenarios which explained Tutankhamun’s injuries.

The results, according to Naunton, point to the fact Tut was a warrior king who may have been killed in a chariot accident.

Tutankhamun: The Mystery of the Burnt Mummy – Secret History is on Channel 4 on Sunday 10 November at 8pm.

