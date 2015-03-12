An approaching cyclone has shut a big Pilbara iron ore port

Dampier cargo port. Image: Pilbara Ports Authority

The iron ore port of Dampier, one of the world’s largest bulk export ports, has been shut as Tropical Cyclone Olwyn approaches Western Australia’s Pilbara coast.

The cyclone is estimated to be 345 kilometres north northwest of Karratha and is expected to intensify as it moves towards land.

The Pilbara Ports Authority says all Dampier anchorages are closed to new arrivals with the exception of vessels heading to designated cyclone moorings and small vessels seeking safe haven.

Operations at Port Hedland are so far unaffected.

On the other side of Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology says Tropical Cyclone Nathan is off the north Queensland coast about 195 kilometres northeast of Cooktown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.