An AOLer Just Called Us To Say People Are Being Let Go Right Now

Photo: All Things D

We just got off the phone with an AOLer who says people are being fired in marketing, and product marketing at the New York office.Employees are getting “random” messages they need to meet with their managers. In these meetings they are being told, “You’re position is being eliminated due to business reasons.”



This source says employees are being offered severance packages.

We don’t know the size of these layoffs. Previously, a source told us they wouldn’t trigger the WARN Act which means they are under 100 at any one location.

This is the second wave of layoffs at AOL this week.

