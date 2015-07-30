An anti-whaling group's truly horrifying and graphic ad uses an actor pretending to be a harpooned whale

Sea Shepherd is a controversial and confrontational marine wildlife preservation group best known for shadowing the Japanese whaling fleet down in the Antarctic, resulting in the occasional collision. In 2010, the group’s $5 million hi-speed craft, the Ady Gil, was sliced in half by a Japanese whaling ship and sank.

Sea Shepherd’s vessels, looking like pirate ships, are named after the late Australian wildlife activist Steve Irwin and US game show host Bob Barker.

The organisation isn’t afraid of tackling things head on and its latest ad campaign, featuring Australian actor David Field, is titled “‎Ultimate Death Scene”‘.

Field, who starred in “Chopper” and “Two Hands”, graphically acts out the scene of a whale being hunted, harpooned and dragged onto a ship. It’s harrowing, chilling acting and bound to get attention as people watch through their fingers.

Sea Shepherd says the film aims to increase awareness of whaling and encourage donations to the organisation to fund its campaigns and actions. There’s a radio spot too.

Field says he’s supports Sea Shepherd and wanted to draw attention to the “barbaric” way whales are killed.

“The cruelty inflicted on whales is shocking and while most people abhor whaling, I think many don’t realise just how brutally these sea mammals are butchered,” he said

Sea Shepherd says more than 25,000 whales have been killed for scientific research purposes by Iceland, Norway and Japan since the International Whaling Commission enacted a moratorium on all commercial whaling.

Here’s the David Field ad:

