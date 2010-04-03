An Anonymous Love Letter To KKR's Two Fabulous Receptionists

Photo: www.skinnyvscurvy.com

KKR’s Manhattan office is both amazing and well-secured.We spoke to someone who was there recently who says he is now in love with the two receptionists sitting at the front desk. He told us this story.



He stepped off the elevator and immediately met with a man behind a wall of glass, a security guard sitting in a small room built into a marble wall. His office looks like a bank teller’s office.

So our source leaned in and spoke into the microphone.

“Hi, I’m here to see **** *******.”

The man pointed him to the right.

When he opened two large heavy doors, he saw the loves of his life sitting at the front desk.

On the right is a blonde, on the left a brunette. The blonde wears glasses. He says they are both smokeshows, “9s or 10s” and around 28-years old.

Our source requested we keep his identity secret, so let this be an anonymous love letter to two ladies who probably steal the hearts of countless gentlemen every day, every time they smile and say:

“Would you like me to hang up your coat?”

