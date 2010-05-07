An Anonymous Firsthand Account Of What Really Happened Aboard Deepwater Horizon

A surprise anonymous caller to the Mark Levin radio show gave a first-hand account of the events that transpired right before the Deepwater Horizon explosion.



—

Mark: Dallas Texas WBAP. Go right ahead, sir.

James: Just want to clear up a few things with the Petroleum Engineer, everything he said was correct. I was actually on the rig when it exploded and was at work.

Mark: Alright, let’s slow down. Wait, hold on, slow down, so you were working on this rig when it exploded?

James: Yes sir.

Mark: OK, go ahead.

James: We had set the bottom cement plug for the inner casing string, which was the production liner for the well, and had set what’s called a seal assembly on the top of the well. At that point, the BOP stack that he was talking about, the blow out preventer was tested. I don’t know the results of that test; however, it must have passed because at that point they elected to displace the risers — the marine riser from the vessel to the sea floor. They displaced the mud out of the riser preparing to unlatch from the well two days later and they displaced it with sea water. When they concluded the BOP stack test and the inner liner, they concluded everything was good.

Mark: Let me slow you down, let me slow you down. So they do all these tests to make sure the infrastructure can handle what’s about to happen, right?

James: Correct, we’re testing the negative pressure and positive pressure of the well, the casing and the actual marine riser.

Mark: OK, I’m with you. Go ahead.

Continue reading the entire conversation at Rig Zone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.