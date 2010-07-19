An Annoying Thing You Have To Know: There Are 218 Hungarian Forint In A Dollar

You shouldn’t have to know this, but you actually do.



There are 218 Hungarian Forint in a US Dollar.

You only have to know that because the IMF recently withdrew an aid deal to Hungary, sending chills through Europe about dangers on its periphery.

When there’s no chance you’ll need to know the value of the Forint, you’ll know the crisis is really over. Until then, sorry.

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.