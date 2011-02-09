An Amusing Anecdote About How Wall Street Economists Are Tripping Over Each Other To Get More Bullish

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

This happened at a certain Northeast bank on their morning call.After raising his Q1 GDP estimate to 3.9%, the chief strategist of this bank declared: “I’m not just above the street, I’m above LaVorgna!”



(That, of course is Joe LaVorgna, the famously bullish Deutsche Bank economist.)

Right on cue, half an hour later… LaVorgna hiked his estimate to 4.5%.

