This Is What It Looks Like When One Of America's Most Epic Submarines Surfaces Through Thick Arctic Ice

The submarine surfacing in the picture is the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf-class submarine.

In the picture, the USS Connecticut is breaking through three feet of solid ice in the Arctic Ocean in order to surface. Some member of the crew, on the far left, disembarked the submarine to grab a quick breather.

The USS Connecticut is an amazing vessel. It can submerge to depths of 1,600 feet and, due to its S6W reactor, its range is essentially unlimited.

The Connecticut routinely travels between the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans via the Arctic Ocean. Submarines are the only vessels that can operate year-round in the arctic.

