An American Journalist And Two Of Her Colleagues Have Been Killed By The Syrian Army

Photo: Associated Press

This article originally appeared at GlobalPost. Another tragic, bloody week in Homs, Syria has stolen the lives of two foreign journalists and a local citizen journalist known for his live webcasts of the ongoing war in the embattled city.



Reports say on Wednesday morning, a government-fired volley of mortars slammed into a house hosting several foreign journalists who traveled there to cover an intensifying crackdown by regime security forces in Homs, now in the eleventh month of its popular revolt.

Marie Colvin, an American-born veteran war correspondent for The Sunday Times (UK), and French photographer Remi Ochlik, who just won the World Press Photo award in the General News category, were both killed by a rocket as they tried to flee the assault, Reuters reports.

Read the rest of the story at GlobalPost >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.