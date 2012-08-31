When Beijing Air Quality Reaches 'Hazardous' Levels, This Is How It Looks Out Your Window

Jim Sciutto, the Chief of Staff & Senior Advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, just Tweeted a pretty nasty update showing current smog levels in the capital.



He captioned it, “This is what a ‘hazardous’ on the embassy’s air monitor looks like.”

Photo: Jim Sciutto

Gross.

The embassy is not far from one of Beijing’s main traffic arteries:

Photo: Google Earth

Here’s the full

Photo: Jim Sciutto

(Via @blakehounshell)

