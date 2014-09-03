Another American Doctor Has Tested Positive For Ebola

An American missionary doctor working in a hospital in Liberia has tested positive for the Ebola virus, according to a press release from mission organisation SIM USA.

The doctor was not treating Ebola patients at the hospital, and it isn’t known how he contracted the virus.

From the press release:

Upon onset of the symptoms, the doctor immediately isolated himself and has since been transferred to the ELWA Ebola isolation unit. The doctor is doing well and is in good spirits. “My heart was deeply saddened, but my faith was not shaken, when I learned another of our missionary doctors contracted Ebola,” said Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA. “As a global mission, we are surrounding our missionary with prayer, as well as our Liberian SIM/ELWA colleagues, who continue fighting the Ebola epidemic in Liberia. We have gifted Liberian doctors, medical staff and support staff who are carrying on the fight.”

This doctor is the third American to contract the virus. Another SIM aid worker in Liberia, Nancy Writebol, got Ebola last month and was released from a U.S. hospital weeks later.

The Ebola epidemic has taken hold of Liberia, and it’s expected to get worse. The country’s healthcare sector has taken a hit because of the virus, with medical workers fleeing and locals afraid to go to hospitals, according to Reuters.

