An American BMX Rider Suffered A Brutal Crash In A Qualifying Round Today

Nicholas Schwartz

BMX is one of the most exciting new sports of the Olympic Games, but the high speeds and jumps throughout the course can make it dangerous for riders. 

This morning in the women’s seeding round, American Brooke Crain wiped out after a jump, illustrating the fine line between maximum speed and disaster. 

Crain was flying through her run at first.

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

Once she approached a series of jumps along a straightaway, though, things got dicey. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

She landed her first jump with her weight too far forward on the bike, and began to propel over the handlebars. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

With another jump quickly approaching, Crain was unable to regain control and went smashing into the crest of the jump. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

Her bike went flying as she crumpled to the ground. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

Luckily, Brooke seemed to be OK following the crash, and sat up after a few moments. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

Medical staff helped her off the track. 

Brooke Crain

Photo: NBC Olympics

(h/t Deadspin)

