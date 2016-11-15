An Amazon warehouse in the UK was “deliberately” set on fire, according to a local police force.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning, ripped through the first and second floors of a 700,000 sq ft Amazon warehouse in Rugeley, Staffordshire.

Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire, which led to the entire facility being evacuated.

The fire damaged some racking and clothing stock.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “An investigation is on-going and officers are keeping Amazon management updated on developments.”

Anyone with information on the fire who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 77 of November 13.

