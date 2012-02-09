FUNNY STUFF: 10 Hilarious Comedy Bits About Tech

Technology is funny.
We’ve got proof of that on video. Cell phones, the Internet, Facebook and most definitely Twitter is the stuff of great jokes.
Now add ageing parents, Google, Microsoft and lawmakers.
A word of caution. A few of the videos that follow contain some salty language. Sensitive ears may be offended.
The rest will be entertained.
→The Colbert Report
Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive
The Daily Show
Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.