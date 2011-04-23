An AMAZING Tour Of The Globe In 53 Seconds

It took Nelly Bly 72 days, 6 hours, 11 minutes, and 14 seconds to circumnavigate the globe.
Maground.com did it in 53 seconds.
In an effort to promote their image archive, the site produced a short video that smashes hundreds of still photos together into a rapid-fire tour around the globe.
The results are fantastic — and a super smart way to promote the stock agency’s wares.
(h/t)
Video below.
Voyage from MAGROUND Images on Vimeo.
