What will magazine stands look like when iPad apps replace print editions?



Check out this amazing demo from Cynergy’s Todd Clare at SXW, via eMedia Vitals. We will be able to place a tablet computer on a special table like this one from Microsoft Surface, recognise your profile, and drag the magazines onto the device in real time.



