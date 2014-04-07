An Amazing List Of Japanese Cars Should Be Cheaper In Australia Under The Free Trade Deal

The cost of a Lexus in Australia could be about to fall. Image: Shutterstock.

The free trade between Australia and Japan announced this evening, means a 5% tariff currently imposed on Japanese imported cars is expected to be dropped.

While we’re expecting details later this evening early reports suggest the price of an average Japanese imported car will fall by around $1500.

The list of car brands affected is a roll call of some hugely popular makes including Mazda, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Isuzu.

Toyota and Mazda make Australia’s most popular cars. The Toyota Corolla was the best-selling car of 2013, and the smaller Mazda 3 held the title for the previous two years.

Toyota overall has been Australia’s best-selling car brand for more than a decade.

