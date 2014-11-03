The New World Trade Center Is Now Open -- Here's The Entire Construction In One Perfect GIF

Last year, DailyMotion partnership manager Dan Milano posted this amazing GIF showing the construction of One World Trade Center, formerly known as the Freedom Tower, from Ground Zero to 1,776 feet.

On Monday, the state-of-the-art building is welcoming its first tenant, the publisher Condé Nast.

Check out all 40,000 tons of structural steel being put together:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.