An Amazing Final Over By Glenn Maxwell Gives Australia A 1-Run ODI Win Over Pakistan

Glenn Maxwell looks to the gods during Australia’s game against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Some bowlers are born great, others have greatness thrust upon them. Glenn Maxwell is both after bowling a double wicket maiden in the final over for an impossible win over Pakistan.

It shouldn’t have happened. Pakistan went into the final over chasing 230 and needing just two runs with two wickets remaining.

No run from the first ball, then Sohail Tanvir is bowled trying to slog the ball over the boundary. Mohammed Irfan takes strike. Three more dot balls, then he tries to win it on the final ball, only to edge the ball skywards off a slog for a James Faulkner catch at short midwicket. Pakistan all out. Australia win by 1 run off the last ball, giving it a clean 3-0 sweep in the one-day series.

Steve Smith also played his part, top-scoring with 77 during Australia’s 9/231. He also took a controversial leg slip catch when left-hander Fawad Alam went to sweep spinner Xavier Doherty. As the ball headed down the pitch and Fawad moved across his wicket, Smith sprinted across from slip to take the catch.

Rules books were consulted. Fawad was not happy. The debate centred around when a fielder is allowed to move. Turns out the rule is in process of being updated and a fielder can move in response to the shot the batsman intends to play. Out for a duck.

Smith also provided the comic relief when he landed in an open drinks cooler box as he attempted to take a boundary catch.

But despite the relief of the win, Australia has some concerns, with Dave Warner in doubt for the first Test of summer after he left the field with a groin strain after taking a catch.

