This All-Female Cult Worships Russian President Vladimir Putin

The cult that worships Vladimir Putin as a saint has announced that myrrh has begun to drip from its icon of the Russian prime minister.

“Attention! Starting from Thursday, the icon of Vladimir Putin was renewed and started seeping myrrh,” the group said in a statement. “God is giving us signs of His gracious presence.”

The Chapel of Russia’s Resurrection was founded by a former convict called Svetlana Frolova in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and believes that Putin is a reincarnation of both St. Paul the Apostle and Vladimir the Great, the first Christian ruler of the Kievan Rus.

“”Now Vladimir Vladimirovich will baptize anew our pagan country!” Mother Fotina, as Frolova calls herself, declared on the group’s website.

Neither Mr. Putin nor the Russian Orthodox Church have so far commented on the second so-called miracle surrounding the icon, which Frolova claims appeared from nowhere one day in her chapel.

But Mr. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, has made passing reference to the sect in the past, saying that it is “impressive” that they “think so highly of his [Putin’s] work,” but cautioning that it is against the 10 commandments to worship “false idols.”

The sect reportedly consists entirely of women, who meet in a small three story brick building in Bolshaya Yelnia, a small town near the Volga River.

