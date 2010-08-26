An All-Access, Totally Non-Exclusive Interview With Kanye West

Slate just published a “Frank Sinatra Has A Cold”-Style profile on Kanye West – sourced only from Kanye’s Twitter feed.



Clever.

It begins:

“Fur pillows are hard to actually sleep on,” Kanye West tells me. It’s just before noon on an overcast Sunday in late July, and West has invited me into his Manhattan apartment. Three years ago, the rapper hired an interior designer to renovate the place into a stark configuration of right angles and polished stone surfaces. But these days, West’s aesthetic has taken a turn for the maximal. “Versailles is the shit,” he says. He’s in the process, as he puts it, of “turning the crib real Kingish.” The pillows are part of the plan.

