An Alitalia Pilot Reported Spotting A 'Drone' Over Brooklyn

A pilot saw what he called a drone above New York on Monday.

Photo: US Air Force

The pilot of an Alitalia jet reported spotting what he described as a drone on Monday afternoon, as he approached New York’s JFK airport for landing.”We saw a drone, a drone aircraft,” he said to controllers, according to CNN.



Per his report, the unidentified aircraft was 1,500 feet above the ground, about four miles west of the airport, putting it above Brooklyn.

The drone was not close enough to the to cause any problems and the Alitalia jet landed safely, the New York Times reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident, according to a statement sent to CNN.

The FBI New York Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is also investigating the report, according to ABC.

