An Algorithm Trading Firm Is The Best Place To Work In Australia

Photo: Getty/Chris Hondros

Algorithm trading firm Optiver is the best place to work in Australia, according to the BRW top 10 list.

The Dutch-owned firm won, according to Fairfax Media, as it cut red tap, worked on the philosophy that brilliant minds “attract more brilliant minds” and gives ethics training.

Optiver employs 203 people and was named No. 22 in the 2012 study.

There is a pool table at Optiver – but its definitely not why it won.

“Pool tables and stand-up desks are nice, and frequently used as a perk by companies on the list, but they won’t change the way a company engages its staff,” said BRW editor James Thomson in the SMH.



Read the full list of winners here.

