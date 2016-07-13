An Airtasker user is offering $100 a day to someone to catch Pokemon for them

Photo: Jim Watson/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The world has officially lost it over the new Pokemon Go mobile game.

Not only does the app now have more users than Tinder, but it has caused a ripple effect into other areas of life outside of gaming.

For example, people are exercising more, certain restaurants are getting more customers, and fans are uniting to organise group events.

But it’s also had a negative effect, with reports that robbers are taking advantage of the game to target victims.

Like I said, the world has lost it.

Now, it seems people are even willing to pay for advantages in a game that is free.

In Sydney, Aladdin Moukhallalati is offering $100 a day for someone to capture Pokemon for him.

For real.

Screenshot: Pokemon Go.

All that is involved for the easy hundred bucks is to log in to Moukhallalati’s account and capture as many Pokemon as possible.

The only catch? You must be able to prove that you’re “a good trainer”.

We asked Moukhallalati why in the world he would pay such a hefty price for a game that costs nothing.

“Unfortunately, I’m stuck at work all day and miss the opportunity to go out and catch Pokémon,” Moukhallalati said.

Moukhallalati considers the exchange a “good rate” to prevent any FOMO.

“I feel like I won’t be missing out on making progress in the game, as it’s become quite competitive as its popularity has grown.”

See the ad here.

The platform anticipates more ads like this in the coming days and so has set up a landing page dedicated to Pokemon Go listings.

“We’ve seen a spike in tasks and demand for tasks revolving around Pokemon Go,” said Tim Fung, CEO and co-founder of Airtasker.

“The time-intensive game has had massive uptake around the globe and within a week has a huge fan base in Australia.

“It’s only natural that users that are busy working full time are turning to platforms like Airtasker to find trusted people with spare time to help them get an edge in the game.”

For now, the only other job we can find on the site other than Moukhallalati’s is a user asking someone to put a Pokemon Go Gym/PS at a Darlinghurst location. It pays $20.

See it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.